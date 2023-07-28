Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is above average at 10.20x. The 36-month beta value for MFG is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MFG is $3.62, which is $0.24 above than the current price. The public float for MFG is 11.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of MFG on July 28, 2023 was 836.58K shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has seen a 0.93% increase in the past week, with a 9.73% rise in the past month, and a 11.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for MFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for MFG’s stock, with a 15.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFG Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.03. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.