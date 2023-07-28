Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) has decreased by -7.95 when compared to last closing price of 16.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) Right Now?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIGO is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TIGO is $19.46, which is $6.16 above the current price. The public float for TIGO is 171.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIGO on July 28, 2023 was 103.61K shares.

TIGO’s Market Performance

TIGO’s stock has seen a -7.01% decrease for the week, with a -6.17% drop in the past month and a -18.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for Millicom International Cellular S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for TIGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.13% for the last 200 days.

TIGO Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGO fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, Millicom International Cellular S.A. saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.72 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Millicom International Cellular S.A. stands at +1.14. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.64. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO), the company’s capital structure generated 216.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.45. Total debt to assets is 55.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.