Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has gone down by -7.92% for the week, with a -0.90% drop in the past month and a 13.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for MANH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for MANH stock, with a simple moving average of 26.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is above average at 86.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is $209.00, which is -$1.59 below the current market price. The public float for MANH is 61.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MANH on July 28, 2023 was 387.26K shares.

MANH) stock’s latest price update

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 188.49. However, the company has seen a -7.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANH stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for MANH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MANH in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $150 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

MANH Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANH fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.09. In addition, Manhattan Associates Inc. saw 54.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANH starting from Eger Edmond, who sale 1,885 shares at the price of $189.45 back on Jun 12. After this action, Eger Edmond now owns 12,385 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc., valued at $357,122 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN DEEPAK, the Director of Manhattan Associates Inc., sale 5,521 shares at $178.62 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that RAGHAVAN DEEPAK is holding 25,730 shares at $986,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.91 for the present operating margin

+52.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Associates Inc. stands at +16.81. The total capital return value is set at 57.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.11. Equity return is now at value 67.30, with 25.80 for asset returns.

Based on Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 3.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.