MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is above average at 40.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) is $4.13, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for MMMB is 20.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MMMB on July 28, 2023 was 239.19K shares.

MMMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) has jumped by 4.90 compared to previous close of 3.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MMMB’s Market Performance

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) has experienced a -3.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.33% rise in the past month, and a 93.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for MMMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for MMMB’s stock, with a 82.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMMB Trading at 19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMMB fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. saw 102.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MMMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. stands at +2.47. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.