Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MSGS is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MSGS is 16.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSGS on July 28, 2023 was 130.26K shares.

MSGS) stock’s latest price update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS)’s stock price has soared by 9.92 in relation to previous closing price of 190.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/27/23 that James Dolan defends facial-recognition policy as lawyers sue Madison Square Garden owner: ‘Please don’t come’

MSGS’s Market Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has experienced a 8.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.88% rise in the past month, and a 3.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for MSGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.27% for MSGS’s stock, with a 16.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSGS Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGS rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.26. In addition, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGS starting from Hopkinson David G., who sale 414 shares at the price of $192.42 back on May 11. After this action, Hopkinson David G. now owns 215 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., valued at $79,662 using the latest closing price.

Hopkinson David G., the President & COO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., sale 344 shares at $188.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Hopkinson David G. is holding 629 shares at $65,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGS

Equity return is now at value -31.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.