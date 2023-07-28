LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) has decreased by -6.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) by analysts is $1.39, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for LMDX is 8.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.98% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of LMDX was 607.91K shares.

LMDX’s Market Performance

LMDX stock saw a decrease of -16.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.39% for LMDX’s stock, with a -54.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX fell by -16.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4395. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -58.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.32 for the present operating margin

-14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LumiraDx Limited stands at -176.59. Equity return is now at value 775.90, with -88.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.