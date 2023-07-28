Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LWLG is also noteworthy at 2.08.

The average price estimated by analysts for LWLG is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 112.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.79% of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on July 28, 2023 was 935.54K shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)’s stock price has plunge by -8.51relation to previous closing price of 7.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG’s stock has fallen by -11.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.82% and a quarterly rise of 58.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for Lightwave Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.65% for LWLG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 52.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Jul 19. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 154,128 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $379,750 using the latest closing price.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $7.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour is holding 29,128 shares at $777,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -64.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.