Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LII stock has gone up by 7.36%, with a monthly gain of 10.46% and a quarterly surge of 38.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Lennox International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.09% for LII stock, with a simple moving average of 33.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Right Now?

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LII is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LII is $315.27, which is -$43.1 below the current price. The public float for LII is 31.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LII on July 28, 2023 was 309.52K shares.

LII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) has increased by 6.09 when compared to last closing price of 335.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LII Trading at 15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LII rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $331.54. In addition, Lennox International Inc. saw 49.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LII starting from Torres John D, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $289.37 back on May 12. After this action, Torres John D now owns 7,009 shares of Lennox International Inc., valued at $868,119 using the latest closing price.

Sessa Daniel M, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Lennox International Inc., sale 2,419 shares at $288.09 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Sessa Daniel M is holding 44,256 shares at $696,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LII

Equity return is now at value -197.60, with 19.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennox International Inc. (LII) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.