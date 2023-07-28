Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Stock Experiences 4.91% Monthly Change

The stock of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a 4.91% gain in the past month, and a 11.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.57% for LEGN’s stock, with a 35.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is $86.70, which is $9.0 above the current market price. The public float for LEGN is 168.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEGN on July 28, 2023 was 715.17K shares.

LEGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) has jumped by 0.80 compared to previous close of 75.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $64 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

LEGN Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.31. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 51.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -381.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.