Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) is $90.71, which is $55.74 above the current market price. The public float for KROS is 24.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KROS on July 28, 2023 was 217.50K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KROS) stock’s latest price update

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.01 compared to its previous closing price of 42.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KROS’s Market Performance

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) has seen a -8.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.87% decline in the past month and a -9.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for KROS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for KROS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2023.

KROS Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.86. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Regnante Keith, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $45.42 back on Jun 09. After this action, Regnante Keith now owns 0 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc., valued at $908,367 using the latest closing price.

Regnante Keith, the Chief Financial Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $47.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Regnante Keith is holding 0 shares at $955,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.23. Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 4.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.