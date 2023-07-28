Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KRNY is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRNY is $7.75, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for KRNY is 58.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume for KRNY on July 28, 2023 was 254.86K shares.

The stock of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) has increased by 4.38 when compared to last closing price of 8.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRNY’s Market Performance

KRNY’s stock has risen by 11.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.20% and a quarterly rise of 14.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Kearny Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.70% for KRNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNY stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for KRNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRNY in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $11 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

KRNY Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +20.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNY rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Kearny Financial Corp. saw -15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRNY starting from MONTANARO LEOPOLD W, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $7.38 back on May 05. After this action, MONTANARO LEOPOLD W now owns 255,227 shares of Kearny Financial Corp., valued at $51,643 using the latest closing price.

Pivirotto Charles J, the Director of Kearny Financial Corp., purchase 6,921 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Pivirotto Charles J is holding 54,413 shares at $49,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kearny Financial Corp. stands at +28.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.69. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), the company’s capital structure generated 102.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.73. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.