JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock Observes 25.33% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, FROG stock has gone down by -0.86%, with a monthly gain of 5.81% and a quarterly surge of 53.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for JFrog Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for FROG’s stock, with a 25.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FROG is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FROG is $29.36, which is -$0.24 below the current price. The public float for FROG is 79.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on July 28, 2023 was 957.94K shares.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.21 in relation to its previous close of 29.00. However, the company has experienced a -0.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.59. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 35.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Shlomi Ben Haim, who sale 45,860 shares at the price of $30.35 back on Jul 19. After this action, Shlomi Ben Haim now owns 5,335,018 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $1,391,851 using the latest closing price.

Simon Frederic, the Director of JFrog Ltd., sale 100,000 shares at $30.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Simon Frederic is holding 5,159,432 shares at $3,027,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.