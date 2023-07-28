iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISPC is 1.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is $8.00, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for ISPC is 5.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On July 28, 2023, ISPC’s average trading volume was 23.83K shares.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC)’s stock price has soared by 5.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ISPC’s Market Performance

ISPC’s stock has risen by 12.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.77% and a quarterly rise of 8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for iSpecimen Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.07% for ISPC’s stock, with a 5.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISPC Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC rose by +12.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3883. In addition, iSpecimen Inc. saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Curley Tracy, who purchase 4,400 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 31. After this action, Curley Tracy now owns 49,541 shares of iSpecimen Inc., valued at $5,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.92 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSpecimen Inc. stands at -98.50. The total capital return value is set at -37.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.27. Equity return is now at value -47.80, with -39.30 for asset returns.

Based on iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.