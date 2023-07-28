International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGIC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.89 in relation to its previous close of 9.00. However, the company has experienced a 8.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGIC) is above average at 5.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) is $11.00, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for IGIC is 26.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IGIC on July 28, 2023 was 51.18K shares.

IGIC’s Market Performance

IGIC’s stock has seen a 8.09% increase for the week, with a 6.49% rise in the past month and a 16.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for IGIC’s stock, with a 13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IGIC Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGIC rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.79. In addition, International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. saw 16.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.