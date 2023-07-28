Innodata Inc. (INOD) Stock Observes 71.60% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Innodata Inc. (INOD) has gone down by -7.57% for the week, with a 0.54% rise in the past month and a 71.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.51% for INOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for INOD’s stock, with a 71.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Innodata Inc. (INOD) is $5.00, which is -$6.23 below the current market price. The public float for INOD is 24.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INOD on July 28, 2023 was 603.33K shares.

INOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) has decreased by -7.50 when compared to last closing price of 12.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INOD Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD fell by -7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 278.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who sale 41,278 shares at the price of $12.33 back on Jun 20. After this action, Toor Nauman Sabeeh now owns 1,008,615 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $508,958 using the latest closing price.

Massey Stewart R, the Director of Innodata Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Massey Stewart R is holding 500 shares at $12,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc. stands at -15.11. The total capital return value is set at -37.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc. (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.12. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.