Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 31.54. However, the company has seen a 1.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HMC is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HMC is $34.09, which is $3.51 above the current price. The public float for HMC is 1.65B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on July 28, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC stock saw an increase of 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.33% and a quarterly increase of 22.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.71% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.04% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.37% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.63%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.65. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.