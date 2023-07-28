Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.77 in relation to its previous close of 45.62. However, the company has experienced a -4.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Right Now?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) by analysts is $57.75, which is $12.48 above the current market price. The public float for HGV is 110.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of HGV was 760.29K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

The stock of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has seen a -4.09% decrease in the past week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month, and a 2.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for HGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for HGV stock, with a simple moving average of 3.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

HGV Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.31. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Hernandez Carlos, who sale 5,915 shares at the price of $48.00 back on Jul 12. After this action, Hernandez Carlos now owns 11,412 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $283,920 using the latest closing price.

Wang Mark D, the of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., sale 49,850 shares at $47.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Wang Mark D is holding 545,114 shares at $2,377,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +9.18. The total capital return value is set at 11.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), the company’s capital structure generated 178.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.14. Total debt to assets is 48.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.