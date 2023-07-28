Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GVA is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GVA is $51.40, which is $9.89 above the current market price. The public float for GVA is 43.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.26% of that float. The average trading volume for GVA on July 28, 2023 was 462.37K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GVA) stock’s latest price update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.53 compared to its previous closing price of 43.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GVA’s Market Performance

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has experienced a -4.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.64% rise in the past month, and a 12.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for GVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for GVA’s stock, with a 9.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

GVA Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.28. In addition, Granite Construction Incorporated saw 18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Incorporated stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.