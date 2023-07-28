Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gogo Inc. (GOGO) by analysts is $19.70, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for GOGO is 93.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GOGO was 508.04K shares.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)’s stock price has plunge by -14.15relation to previous closing price of 17.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/25/22 that Aircraft Wi-Fi Company Gogo Cuts Debt as Interest Rates Rise

GOGO’s Market Performance

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has seen a -16.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.77% decline in the past month and a 13.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for GOGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.13% for GOGO’s stock, with a -1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GOGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GOGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

GOGO Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGO fell by -15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Gogo Inc. saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.22 for the present operating margin

+63.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogo Inc. stands at +22.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with 12.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.