Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): A Technical Analysis

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is $67.36, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for GMED is 77.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMED on July 28, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

GMED) stock’s latest price update

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.02 in comparison to its previous close of 62.25, however, the company has experienced a -1.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GMED’s Market Performance

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has seen a -1.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.58% gain in the past month and a 5.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for GMED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for GMED’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $67 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

GMED Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.51. In addition, Globus Medical Inc. saw -17.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Lemaitre Dan, who sale 43,450 shares at the price of $56.98 back on May 15. After this action, Lemaitre Dan now owns 10,800 shares of Globus Medical Inc., valued at $2,475,977 using the latest closing price.

Pfeil Keith W, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Globus Medical Inc., sale 29,167 shares at $77.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Pfeil Keith W is holding 0 shares at $2,262,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc. stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.