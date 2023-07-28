Globe Life Inc. (GL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Globe Life Inc. (GL) by analysts is $125.50, which is $14.65 above the current market price. The public float for GL is 93.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GL was 493.24K shares.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.52 in comparison to its previous close of 114.00, however, the company has experienced a -3.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GL’s Market Performance

Globe Life Inc. (GL) has seen a -3.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.67% gain in the past month and a 5.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for GL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for GL’s stock, with a -1.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

GL Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.78. In addition, Globe Life Inc. saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from Alston Cheryl, who sale 16,691 shares at the price of $108.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Alston Cheryl now owns 6,238 shares of Globe Life Inc., valued at $1,816,184 using the latest closing price.

HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Globe Life Inc., sale 2,225 shares at $110.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE is holding 700 shares at $245,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc. stands at +14.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc. (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.79. Total debt to assets is 8.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Globe Life Inc. (GL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.