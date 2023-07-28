Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has decreased by -1.37 when compared to last closing price of 157.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPC is 0.91.

The public float for GPC is 140.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPC on July 28, 2023 was 921.79K shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC stock saw a decrease of 0.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Genuine Parts Company (GPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.25% for GPC’s stock, with a -7.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $195 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

GPC Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.97. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $151.75 back on Jun 02. After this action, LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR now owns 33,162 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $303,500 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the Group President, GPC N.A. of Genuine Parts Company, purchase 500 shares at $149.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 20,523 shares at $74,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.