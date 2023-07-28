Genmab A/S (GMAB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) is 33.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMAB is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genmab A/S (GMAB) is $44.62, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for GMAB is 652.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On July 28, 2023, GMAB’s average trading volume was 430.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GMAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has surged by 0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 39.14, but the company has seen a -4.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GMAB’s Market Performance

Genmab A/S (GMAB) has seen a -4.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.22% gain in the past month and a -3.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for GMAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for GMAB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

GMAB Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMAB fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.20. In addition, Genmab A/S saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genmab A/S stands at +37.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Genmab A/S (GMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genmab A/S (GMAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.