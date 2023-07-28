FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is 126.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FORM is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is $35.50, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for FORM is 76.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On July 28, 2023, FORM’s average trading volume was 443.65K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FORM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) has jumped by 3.38 compared to previous close of 34.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FORM’s Market Performance

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has seen a 0.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.76% gain in the past month and a 30.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for FORM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.80% for FORM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

FORM Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.33. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw 58.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from Shahar Shai, who sale 4,759 shares at the price of $29.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Shahar Shai now owns 72,900 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $141,232 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of FormFactor Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $32.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 30,890 shares at $419,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc. (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.87. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.