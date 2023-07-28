Flowserve Corporation’s (FLS) Stock: A -1.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has gone down by -2.76% for the week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month and a 15.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.81% for FLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.43% for FLS’s stock, with a 11.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLS is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLS is $40.80, which is $3.85 above the current price. The public float for FLS is 130.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLS on July 28, 2023 was 904.65K shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.86relation to previous closing price of 37.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

FLS Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.51. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw 20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corporation stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corporation (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.