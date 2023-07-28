FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) has surged by 12.20 when compared to previous closing price of 1.64, but the company has seen a 15.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Right Now?

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) by analysts is $3.67, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for FPAY is 14.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of FPAY was 34.09K shares.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FPAY stock saw an increase of 15.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.99% and a quarterly increase of 145.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.66% for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.28% for FPAY stock, with a simple moving average of 63.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 45.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +58.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY rose by +15.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5145. In addition, FlexShopper Inc. saw 98.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchase 20,298 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 28. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 3,976,385 shares of FlexShopper Inc., valued at $18,065 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Howard, the Director of FlexShopper Inc., purchase 16,692 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Dvorkin Howard is holding 3,956,087 shares at $15,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.88 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc. stands at +11.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.