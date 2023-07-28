First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 32.51. However, the company has seen a 5.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is 19.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FFIN is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is $32.30, which is -$0.75 below the current market price. The public float for FFIN is 137.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On July 28, 2023, FFIN’s average trading volume was 579.03K shares.

FFIN’s Market Performance

The stock of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has seen a 5.29% increase in the past week, with a 14.44% rise in the past month, and a 14.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.39% for FFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

FFIN Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.69. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from TROTTER JOHNNY, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $26.22 back on May 15. After this action, TROTTER JOHNNY now owns 925,076 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $131,100 using the latest closing price.

Nickles Robert Clark Jr, the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 18,387 shares at $26.19 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Nickles Robert Clark Jr is holding 91,172 shares at $481,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +41.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.29. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.67. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.