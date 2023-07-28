First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FAF is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FAF is $69.33, which is $3.35 above the current price. The public float for FAF is 99.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAF on July 28, 2023 was 557.28K shares.

The stock price of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) has surged by 4.23 when compared to previous closing price of 59.79, but the company has seen a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FAF’s Market Performance

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has seen a 5.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.93% gain in the past month and a 12.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for FAF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.02% for FAF’s stock, with a 12.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FAF Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAF rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.97. In addition, First American Financial Corporation saw 19.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First American Financial Corporation stands at +3.46. The total capital return value is set at -3.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on First American Financial Corporation (FAF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.10. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.