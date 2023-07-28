Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL) is 0.72x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) is $17.06, The public float for FIHL is 38.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On July 28, 2023, FIHL’s average trading volume was 805.60K shares.

FIHL) stock’s latest price update

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL)’s stock price has soared by 0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 13.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FIHL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for FIHL’s stock, with a 0.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIHL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FIHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIHL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16.50 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2023.

FIHL Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIHL rose by +0.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited saw 6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.