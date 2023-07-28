Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Integer Holdings Corporation’s (ITGR) Stock

In the past week, ITGR stock has gone up by 8.58%, with a monthly gain of 6.91% and a quarterly surge of 14.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Integer Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for ITGR’s stock, with a 24.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Right Now?

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITGR is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ITGR is $96.17, which is -$3.24 below the current price. The public float for ITGR is 32.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITGR on July 28, 2023 was 228.39K shares.

ITGR) stock’s latest price update

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.18 in comparison to its previous close of 86.99, however, the company has experienced a 8.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ITGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ITGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

ITGR Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITGR rose by +8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.74. In addition, Integer Holdings Corporation saw 36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITGR starting from Hobby Jean M., who sale 3,625 shares at the price of $83.85 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hobby Jean M. now owns 9,126 shares of Integer Holdings Corporation, valued at $303,956 using the latest closing price.

Dziedzic Joseph W, the President & CEO of Integer Holdings Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $61.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Dziedzic Joseph W is holding 122,378 shares at $247,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integer Holdings Corporation stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.83. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.58. Total debt to assets is 36.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.