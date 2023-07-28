Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Amedisys Inc.’s (AMED) Stock

The stock of Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has seen a -0.43% decrease in the past week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month, and a 15.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.70% for AMED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for AMED stock, with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is above average at 26.42x. The 36-month beta value for AMED is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AMED is $97.67, which is $4.25 above than the current price. The public float for AMED is 31.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of AMED on July 28, 2023 was 709.67K shares.

AMED) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 90.50, but the company has seen a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/26/23 that Amedisys Agrees to UnitedHealth Takeover, Scraps Option Care Health Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $97 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

AMED Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.01. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw 8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from North Michael Paul, who sale 5,908 shares at the price of $86.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, North Michael Paul now owns 4,164 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $510,628 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amedisys Inc. (AMED), the company’s capital structure generated 51.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.84. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.