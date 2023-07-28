Evaluating the Impact of 4.97 Increase on 374Water Inc.’s (SCWO) Stock

The stock of 374Water Inc. (SCWO) has seen a 3.83% increase in the past week, with a -20.34% drop in the past month, and a -30.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for SCWO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for SCWO’s stock, with a -39.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCWO is 57.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SCWO was 421.40K shares.

SCWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) has increased by 4.97 when compared to last closing price of 1.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCWO Trading at -25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9527. In addition, 374Water Inc. saw -33.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 374Water Inc. (SCWO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.