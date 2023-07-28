Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN)’s stock price has increased by 5.90 compared to its previous closing price of 14.40. However, the company has seen a 8.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is above average at 64.35x. The 36-month beta value for ZGN is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZGN is $12.78, which is -$1.25 below than the current price. The public float for ZGN is 55.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ZGN on July 28, 2023 was 651.95K shares.

ZGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has seen a 8.08% increase in the past week, with a 22.10% rise in the past month, and a 17.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for ZGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.03% for ZGN stock, with a simple moving average of 26.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

ZGN Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.