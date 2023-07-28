Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NRGV is also noteworthy at 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NRGV is $6.65, which is $3.72 above than the current price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.53% of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on July 28, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.28 in relation to its previous close of 3.16. However, the company has experienced a -5.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRGV’s Market Performance

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen a -5.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 33.18% gain in the past month and a 80.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.01% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.32% for NRGV’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRGV Trading at 12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Jul 19. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 711,391 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $23,625 using the latest closing price.

Icoren Goncagul, the Chief People Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Icoren Goncagul is holding 719,866 shares at $18,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.