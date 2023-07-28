Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG) is above average at 14.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) is $50.50, which is $11.66 above the current market price. The public float for EIG is 26.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EIG on July 28, 2023 was 138.63K shares.

EIG) stock’s latest price update

Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 37.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EIG’s Market Performance

EIG’s stock has risen by 5.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.75% and a quarterly drop of -7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Employers Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for EIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIG stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for EIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EIG in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

EIG Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIG rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.79. In addition, Employers Holdings Inc. saw -9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIG starting from Antonello Katherine H., who purchase 6,880 shares at the price of $36.46 back on Jun 01. After this action, Antonello Katherine H. now owns 77,177 shares of Employers Holdings Inc., valued at $250,845 using the latest closing price.

Antonello Katherine H., the President & CEO of Employers Holdings Inc., purchase 13,000 shares at $37.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Antonello Katherine H. is holding 48,281 shares at $491,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Employers Holdings Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.46. Total debt to assets is 5.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.