EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has seen a 5.18% increase in the past week, with a 11.50% gain in the past month, and a 27.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for EME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for EME’s stock, with a 27.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) is above average at 22.02x. The 36-month beta value for EME is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EME is $197.50, which is -$3.06 below than the current price. The public float for EME is 46.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of EME on July 28, 2023 was 436.67K shares.

EME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) has increased by 6.00 when compared to last closing price of 189.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EME Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EME rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.01. In addition, EMCOR Group Inc. saw 35.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EME starting from Guzzi Anthony, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $196.37 back on Jul 27. After this action, Guzzi Anthony now owns 224,722 shares of EMCOR Group Inc., valued at $2,160,070 using the latest closing price.

Guzzi Anthony, the Chairman, President and CEO of EMCOR Group Inc., sale 824 shares at $186.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Guzzi Anthony is holding 235,722 shares at $153,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for EMCOR Group Inc. stands at +3.67. The total capital return value is set at 21.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on EMCOR Group Inc. (EME), the company’s capital structure generated 27.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.33. Total debt to assets is 9.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.