Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMBK is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EMBK is $3.00, which is $0.12 above the current price. The public float for EMBK is 17.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMBK on July 28, 2023 was 239.60K shares.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK)’s stock price has soared by 2.31 in relation to previous closing price of 2.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Self-Driving Trucks Start to Propel Land Rush Near Major Cities

EMBK’s Market Performance

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) has experienced a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.88% rise in the past month, and a 5.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.71% for EMBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for EMBK’s stock, with a -20.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMBK stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EMBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMBK in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $20 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

EMBK Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMBK rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Embark Technology Inc. saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMBK starting from Venkatesan Siddhartha, who sale 9,102 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Dec 09. After this action, Venkatesan Siddhartha now owns 58,015 shares of Embark Technology Inc., valued at $28,580 using the latest closing price.

Data Collective IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Embark Technology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Data Collective IV, L.P. is holding 3,212,107 shares at $96,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMBK

Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -67.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.