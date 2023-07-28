Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.65.

The public float for KODK is 62.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.89% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of KODK was 737.76K shares.

KODK) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 5.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KODK’s Market Performance

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has experienced a 2.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.66% rise in the past month, and a 70.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for KODK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.95% for KODK’s stock, with a 34.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KODK Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +28.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 84.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.59 back on May 22. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 155,496 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $13,770 using the latest closing price.

SILECK MICHAEL, the Director of Eastman Kodak Company, purchase 15,000 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SILECK MICHAEL is holding 74,575 shares at $65,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.