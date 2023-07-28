DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE: DTM) has increased by 1.06 when compared to last closing price of 52.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE: DTM) Right Now?

DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE: DTM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) is $56.75, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for DTM is 96.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTM on July 28, 2023 was 646.43K shares.

DTM’s Market Performance

The stock of DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a 9.49% rise in the past month, and a 9.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for DTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for DTM’s stock, with a 1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $59 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

DTM Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTM rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.54. In addition, DT Midstream Inc. saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTM starting from Tumminello Peter I, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on May 23. After this action, Tumminello Peter I now owns 9,888 shares of DT Midstream Inc., valued at $236,750 using the latest closing price.

SKAGGS ROBERT C JR, the Executive Chairman of DT Midstream Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SKAGGS ROBERT C JR is holding 19,539 shares at $93,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.46 for the present operating margin

+52.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for DT Midstream Inc. stands at +40.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on DT Midstream Inc. (DTM), the company’s capital structure generated 85.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.08. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.