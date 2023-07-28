Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) has increased by 9.86 when compared to last closing price of 48.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) Right Now?

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) is $62.00, which is -$2.57 below the current market price. The public float for CVLG is 7.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVLG on July 28, 2023 was 72.35K shares.

CVLG’s Market Performance

The stock of Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) has seen a 16.51% increase in the past week, with a 24.55% rise in the past month, and a 55.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for CVLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.46% for CVLG’s stock, with a 43.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVLG Trading at 27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVLG rose by +16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.71. In addition, Covenant Logistics Group Inc. saw 54.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVLG starting from HOGAN JOEY B, who sale 5,296 shares at the price of $39.20 back on May 23. After this action, HOGAN JOEY B now owns 61,165 shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc., valued at $207,613 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOEY B, the Executive Vice President of Covenant Logistics Group Inc., sale 2,028 shares at $40.28 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that HOGAN JOEY B is holding 66,461 shares at $81,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.60 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 16.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.72. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.26. Total debt to assets is 21.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.