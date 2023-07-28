Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.99 in comparison to its previous close of 77.87, however, the company has experienced a 0.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) is 16.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COLM is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is $94.90, which is $17.8 above the current market price. The public float for COLM is 35.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On July 28, 2023, COLM’s average trading volume was 378.39K shares.

COLM’s Market Performance

COLM stock saw an increase of 0.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.06% and a quarterly increase of -10.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for COLM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COLM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $92 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

COLM Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLM rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.08. In addition, Columbia Sportswear Company saw -11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLM starting from Nelson Ronald E., who sale 7,394 shares at the price of $76.32 back on May 16. After this action, Nelson Ronald E. now owns 16,857 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company, valued at $564,310 using the latest closing price.

SIMMONS SABRINA, the Director of Columbia Sportswear Company, sale 982 shares at $82.52 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that SIMMONS SABRINA is holding 4,913 shares at $81,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+49.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Sportswear Company stands at +8.99. The total capital return value is set at 16.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.68. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.38. Total debt to assets is 12.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.