Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.94 compared to its previous closing price of 107.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) is 104.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIGI is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) is $131.20, which is $31.1 above the current market price. The public float for CIGI is 37.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On July 28, 2023, CIGI’s average trading volume was 99.10K shares.

CIGI’s Market Performance

CIGI’s stock has seen a -6.95% decrease for the week, with a 2.94% rise in the past month and a -0.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for Colliers International Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.50% for CIGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIGI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CIGI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $128 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

CIGI Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIGI fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.93. In addition, Colliers International Group Inc. saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+34.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colliers International Group Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 428.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.07. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 405.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.