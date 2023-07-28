Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Stock Records 14.82% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has gone down by -3.97% for the week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month and a 14.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for CGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Right Now?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is $52.86, which is -$0.79 below the current market price. The public float for CGNX is 172.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGNX on July 28, 2023 was 816.83K shares.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX)'s stock price has dropped by -0.70% in relation to previous closing price of 54.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $44 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

CGNX Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.99. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corporation stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corporation (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.