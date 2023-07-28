Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 7.91. However, the company has seen a 0.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Right Now?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CD is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CD is $82.92, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for CD is 200.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.27% of that float. The average trading volume for CD on July 28, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

CD’s Market Performance

The stock of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has seen a 0.77% increase in the past week, with a 8.55% rise in the past month, and a 29.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for CD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for CD’s stock, with a 11.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at 13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw -1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at +14.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), the company’s capital structure generated 79.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.24. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.