Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.37 in comparison to its previous close of 158.57, however, the company has experienced a 3.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) is 144.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is $187.24, which is $22.05 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 42.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.74% of that float. On July 28, 2023, GTLS’s average trading volume was 606.94K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stock saw an increase of 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.14% and a quarterly increase of 32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.22% for GTLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $174 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

GTLS Trading at 20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.51. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 49.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Vinci Gerald F, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $119.28 back on Mar 21. After this action, Vinci Gerald F now owns 300 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $35,784 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Chart Industries Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $105.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 6,067 shares at $525,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

Based on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.