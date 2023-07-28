Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.51 in comparison to its previous close of 73.85, however, the company has experienced a 3.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) Right Now?

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Century Communities Inc. (CCS) is $78.50, which is -$2.51 below the current market price. The public float for CCS is 28.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCS on July 28, 2023 was 206.70K shares.

CCS’s Market Performance

The stock of Century Communities Inc. (CCS) has seen a 3.99% increase in the past week, with a 3.78% rise in the past month, and a 19.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for CCS’s stock, with a 29.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $82 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

CCS Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCS rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.39. In addition, Century Communities Inc. saw 54.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCS starting from MESSENGER DAVID L, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $70.13 back on Jun 08. After this action, MESSENGER DAVID L now owns 175,001 shares of Century Communities Inc., valued at $3,155,634 using the latest closing price.

DIXON JOHN SCOTT, the Assistant CFO of Century Communities Inc., sale 3,173 shares at $66.72 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that DIXON JOHN SCOTT is holding 0 shares at $211,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCS

Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Century Communities Inc. (CCS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.