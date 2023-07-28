Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) has decreased by -5.46 when compared to last closing price of 82.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) Right Now?

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is $102.20, which is $24.32 above the current market price. The public float for CWST is 56.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWST on July 28, 2023 was 335.20K shares.

CWST’s Market Performance

The stock of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has seen a -11.13% decrease in the past week, with a -10.09% drop in the past month, and a -10.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for CWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for CWST’s stock, with a -6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CWST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CWST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $81 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CWST Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWST fell by -10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.38. In addition, Casella Waste Systems Inc. saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWST starting from CASELLA JOHN W, who sale 3,216 shares at the price of $82.23 back on Mar 15. After this action, CASELLA JOHN W now owns 47,031 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc., valued at $264,452 using the latest closing price.

Coletta Edmond, the PRESIDENT & CFO of Casella Waste Systems Inc., sale 1,610 shares at $82.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Coletta Edmond is holding 166,424 shares at $132,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+21.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casella Waste Systems Inc. stands at +4.89. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST), the company’s capital structure generated 132.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.94. Total debt to assets is 45.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.