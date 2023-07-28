California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CRC stock has gone up by 4.68%, with a monthly gain of 16.38% and a quarterly surge of 32.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for California Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.35% for CRC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is above average at 3.90x. The 36-month beta value for CRC is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CRC is $55.29, which is $4.38 above than the current price. The public float for CRC is 70.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. The average trading volume of CRC on July 28, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

CRC) stock’s latest price update

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.74relation to previous closing price of 51.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

CRC Trading at 18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.37. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRC starting from Roby William B, who purchase 103 shares at the price of $45.23 back on Sep 06. After this action, Roby William B now owns 41,892 shares of California Resources Corporation, valued at $4,659 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.56 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +16.08. The total capital return value is set at 55.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 54.60, with 25.00 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.