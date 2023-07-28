BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCAN is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCAN is 0.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On July 28, 2023, BCAN’s average trading volume was 109.98K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BCAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.27.

BCAN’s Market Performance

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -64.15% drop in the past month, and a -56.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for BCAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.86% for BCAN stock, with a simple moving average of -57.75% for the last 200 days.

BCAN Trading at -56.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -62.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2670. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. saw -67.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.31 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stands at -148.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.