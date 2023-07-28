Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) by analysts is $11.83, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for BRKL is 86.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BRKL was 647.83K shares.

BRKL) stock’s latest price update

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 10.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRKL’s Market Performance

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has seen a 7.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.20% gain in the past month and a 10.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for BRKL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.91% for BRKL’s stock, with a -5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRKL Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +24.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -23.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from Goldrick Michael P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Jun 06. After this action, Goldrick Michael P now owns 14,152 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $43,550 using the latest closing price.

Fess Darryl J., the CEO, Brookline Bank of Brookline Bancorp Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.43 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fess Darryl J. is holding 65,500 shares at $42,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +29.66. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 146.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 15.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.